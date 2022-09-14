WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — We’ve all heard the stories of restaurants and bars or just businesses, in general, taking a major blow causing a permanent closure.

This is a different story about a bar turned restaurant due to the pandemic, and two years later, the owner of Stick’s Place, Kim Stevens, said it’s time for a change.

Stevens said due to the amount of community support over the years, it’s out with the old and in with the new; Stevens is rebranding and expanding into what will be known as ‘Our Place Eatery and Spirits’.

“The pandemic for us was bittersweet,” Stevens said.

If you would’ve asked Kim Stevens three years ago if she would be interested in opening a restaurant you probably would’ve gotten a hard no, fast forward to now and her kitchen has become the bread and butter for Stick’s Place.

“What we did was, as a matter of fact, I think we were the only bar that did, we converted to a full kitchen, so we have the big bulky ovens, we have the grills, we have the fryers and freezers and all that fun stuff so now we provide a full menu and honestly its helped the business,” Stevens said.

Stevens said her food has brought in customers from all over Texoma, and it’s that community support that has her making a big change.

“We’re rebranding to Our Place Eatery and Spirits so that’s new and exciting for us I’m hoping that going to let us focus more on the restaurant business, people have known this to be a bar business for so long, I’m really wanting to push our food and our custom pies and our custom drinks that go with a lot of our foods,” Stevens said.

Changes include making the restaurant aspect a little more cozy for those only visiting for food.

“That’s why we’re opening up the big side over here for dining for people who do not want to dine in a bar, trying to make it a little more comfortable for people so to speak,” Stevens said.

And for those seeking advice on opening a restaurant?

“Dig in and don’t give up, that’s all I can say at this point, it’s hard, it’s very hard for local restaurants right now,” Stevens said.

Stevens’ hard work shows that persistence and perseverance can go a very long way.

Stevens will be celebrating the grand reopening of Our Place on September 24th, she’ll be dishing out her great food while serving up free beer from 4 pm to 8. For more information, click here.