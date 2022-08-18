WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Members of First Christian Church on Taft gave a special treat to new foreign students arriving at Midwestern State University for the fall semester.

First Christian Church partnered with First Presbyterian to give out around 100 welcome baskets that were packed at the church and delivered to the campus Thursday, August 18.

The project has grown from its early days when they only served 20 students.

Officials said this is the largest group of international students that MSU has had.

“These kids are a long way from home, and they need some introductions and they need some assistance and they need to meet some new friends and know that they have a lot of people supporting them while they are here,” Linda Carr with First Christian Church said.

“We represent a loving community, and they need to know that they have a safe place,” First Christian Church member Larry Carr said. “It’s such a delight to see the smiles on their faces.”

Classes at MSU begin on Monday, August 22, so we at KFDX want to wish all students good luck on this fall semester.