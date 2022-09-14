WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A local nonprofit organization that exists to make sure members of the community have what they need to be successful has opened a new business space to better serve the people of Wichita Falls.

The Wichita Adult Literacy Council exists to provide individuals with educational opportunities to help them have a productive and successful life. On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, the WALC held a ribbon cutting in their new facility, located in Parker Square on the second floor of the Wells Fargo building.

Carla Ariander, Executive Director of WALC, said they’re very excited about the new space.

“It’s a new thing for us and we are absolutely loving it here in the center of the city,” Ariander said. “Easy to get to, big parking lot for all of our students, so we’re really excited!”

Even more than that, though, Ariander said she’s excited about what the new space means for those who take advantage of all the WALC has to offer.

“What we do here is provide life change,” Ariander said. “We provide hope and we provide an opportunity for students to be able to change their life circumstances.”

The new space will allow the WALC to expand and be more accessible to community members. With all the services they offer, including test preparation, basic skill instruction, and English language help, they’re able to help provide the tools to improve literacy in people of all ages.

“Different job… Become a citizen… Learn the language… GED, reading, writing, the basics. We do whatever they need us to do,” Ariander said.

Janis Heebner, Region 9 Adult Program Coordinator said they’ve been working with WALC for over 20 years, providing classroom spaces for their ESL students.

“If you don’t know how to read, no matter what age, WALC will help you do that,” Heebner said. “There’s never any judgments. It’s a judgment-free zone to come and just work with these ladies.”

In addition to expanding its space and the services they provide, the WALC is hoping to expand another important area of its organization… Volunteers.

“We always have students,” Ariander said. “Right now we have a waiting list because we don’t have enough tutors, so we would love people to come in. If you want to see our community change for the better, come help us make that happen.”

Ariander said change starts with you.

If you’re interested in getting involved with the Wichita Adult Literacy Council, either as a student or as a volunteer, visit their website or call (940) 766-1954 for more information.