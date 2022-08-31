WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — August 31st is International Overdose Awareness Day, and no matter who you are, chances are you probably know someone who has been affected by an opioid addiction, and it’s a growing issue.

Day by day, dozens of lives are lost to drugs, like fentanyl, among others, and one local nonprofit wants to confront the issue head on.

“I started doing some research here in Wichita County and in general in Texas, to know what the problem was like,” said Sandra Vergara.

Opioid abuse, overdoses and fatalities are the problem. For oral surgeon Sandra Vergara, whose dental practice is opioid-free, that made her start the Action Against Opioids nonprofit, a group of individuals working towards the same goal.

“About 130 lives are lost due to opioid overdose in the United States, and those numbers are very alarming, and that’s why we’re here,” Ivonne Wineinger, board member of Action Against Opioids, said. “We want to create awareness in our community, so everyone can come together, and we can provide resources that people need.”

Recently, the Wichita Falls community has been making big strides in the opioid crisis, with the WFPD really cracking down on those selling the drugs, declaring that all fentanyl-related deaths will be treated as homicide or manslaughter cases.

But the Action Against Opioids team said there’s a way for you to help address the problem as well.

“We are now going to participate in Texoma Gives, and we hope to have the support of all of our community so we can invest in it,” Vergara said.

With the extra help, they know that one day Wichita Falls can be opioid-free.

“We all deserve an opioid-free society, so help us and come together on Texoma Gives,” Wineinger said. “Donate to Action Against Opiods.”

One donation could make all the difference in saving a life.

If you’d like to support Action Against Opioids during Texoma Gives this year, you can find information on how to do so by clicking here.