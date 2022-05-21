WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Sober living organizations from across the community of Wichita Falls came together to create a safe space for those in need to offer resources, support, and a little fun.

“It’s important to have events like this because everyone needs to know that there is recovery on every level. It does not matter what walk of life you come from, there is a recovery ministry ready that will take you in and teach you how to live free,” Therisa Gelacio said.

Unity in the Community is an event to promote addiction recovery. The primary goal of this event is to celebrate recovery.

One of the resources provided in our community is the Celebrate Recovery Program at Compassion Church.

“Celebrate Recovery at Church is a Christ-centered recovery program. We teach the 12 steps, we have praise and worship, we have a lesson, and we have a live testimony every two weeks,” Gelacio said.

Unity in the Community is an event for everyone to enjoy.

“Anybody that’s trapped in the bondage of addiction, anybody that’s trapped, homeless, depressed, suicidal thoughts, whatever they’ve got going on in their life,” Jarrett Osheilds said.

As someone who battled addiction and is now eight years sober, Gelacio has one message for those struggling.

“The main thing I wanted people to come out to this event and take away is that recovery is real,” Gelacio said.

Law enforcement and community leaders attended to show support.

The event held live praise and worship sessions, free food, activities for the kids, and resources to help beat addiction.

“Everywhere you turn there is a smiling face and arms welcome you, no matter who you are,” Gelacio said.

As far as when the next Unity in Community will be held, there is no scheduled date yet but community members would like to see this become something that happens often.

“Man I think we should do this all the time. I would love to see this happening all the time. I love to see city-wide revivals,” Osheilds said.