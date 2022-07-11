WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Pawn shops are where people go to make an extra dollar or find items at a discounted price, but one local pawn shop owner says they’re seeing a lot of new faces.

“We’re having people come in the right and left that are just trying to get gas to get to their job or get some groceries. Things like that,” Cash N More Pawn and Jewelry Owner Michael Morrison said.

Morrison says the increase of business began when money from federal stimulus checks began to stop.

“I think people got in the habit of expecting that extra money and the spending didn’t stop when the stimulus checks stopped and also you can attribute it to gas prices and inflation in general,” Morrison said.

The shop is seeing an influx of all merchandise because people are having to sell their things, just to make ends meet.

“Seeing some new people that are actually bringing a lot of jewelry and guns, we see quite a bit of dollarwise. That’s the biggest category we see but we’re seeing more of everything. Some people are loaning and some people are just coming in and selling their items because they know it’s going to be tough for a while,” Morrison said.

But for Morrison, business has been the best it’s been in two years.

“Our loan balance compared to the last two years has come back 100% plus. We have a lot of people in that have tight budgets right now and are looking for a little bit to tie them over until their next paycheck,” said Morrison.

Morrison says prices in-store haven’t been affected much and the best thing about a pawn shop is they work with you.