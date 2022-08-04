If you are not sure how you will be spending your weekend you can celebrate Down Syndrome at the annual Buddy Walk on Saturday.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One local teen is holding a fundraiser at Red River Harley-Davidson to raise money for the 4th Annual Buddy Walk to support local children with Down syndrome.

Hirschi High School Senior Ryan Pineau is participating in his first Buddy Walk this year, and he chose to go above and beyond by holding a fundraiser to support the organization.

Red River Harley-Davidson will hold a donation-only lunch Saturday, August 6, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. All donations will go to the Buddy Walk through Ryan’s team, Ryan’s Rockstars.

This year’s Buddy Walk will be held Saturday, October 8, starting at 10 a.m. at McNiel Junior High. If you’d like to register for the walk, click here.

Find information on how to become a sponsor below:

The Buddy Walk will raise money for The Arc of Wichita County and Play for All Community Playground.

The Arc is a local nonprofit that provides support and programs to local people with disabilities. Find more information about their mission here.

Play for All Community Playground is the idea to build an inclusive community playground that would be accessible to children with disabilities. Find more information here.

Red River Harley-Davidson works to support the community by hosting fundraisers most Saturdays. They also provide the groceries for the cook-out fundraisers.

If you’re not able to make it to the fundraiser on Saturday, you can always donate directly to Ryan’s team or even join in!