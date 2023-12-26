WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—The 2023 local lookback series continues with a recap of restaurants we bid farewell to in the new year.

Knic Knac’s Kitchen in Henrietta are officially gone for good. The owners had planned to revive the burned business as a bed and breakfast but due to costs from the fire in 2022 further plans for the new year was abandoned.

China star buffet, off central freeway, closed up after two separate fires, just over a month apart, which left the restaurant badly damaged. In September, Waylon Buckingham was arrested for arson and burglary charges, the arson charges included the fires at China Star.

After opening their doors in 2005, Bully’s Bar and Grill, on Seymour highway, closed their doors in October citing the owners retirement. According to the grills Facebook page, officials said they would sell their memorabilia and restaurant supplies.

Wasabi Japanese Steakhouse on Call Field Road also shut their doors this past year.

Grandy’s on Mcniel Avenue saw a quick demise after making a comeback in 2022. However, under local ownership, the homestyle diner closed in November 2023.

Two nationally known chains (Denny’s/Marco’s Pizza) also closed up shop on Kemp Boulevard.

Denny’s is located in front of target and Marco’s Pizza is located on Central Freeway, near Sheppard Air Force Base. However, the Denny’s on Maurine and the Marco’s Pizza on Maplewood will remain open.