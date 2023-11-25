WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—Margie’s Bakery is encouraging families to come out and take pictures with Santa and the Grinch.

Saturday, November 25, 2023, Santa showed up to the bakery for some early cookie inspection. But also to take a couple pictures with kids from around the area.

Several hundred families lined around the bakery anxiously waiting to take their picture with the beloved Saint Nick. Today, Santa left his mark on the bakery but next week it will be the Grinch’s turn. The Grinch will be available for pictures December 23, at 11:00 a.m. to 3 p.m.

