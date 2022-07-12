WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Youth from all over the state of Texas are lending a helping hand in our area this week.

The United Methodist Action Reach Out Mission by Youth, or the U.M. Army, is a mission group with the goal of helping people in the community who need it and that’s exactly what you’ll find them doing across town.

“We say United Methodists are really moving y’all. That’s kind of our terms for what the organization is but it’s the Methodist Student Project Organization to teach kids on how to be servant leaders in the community and in their churches,” U.M. Army Wichita Falls Co-Director Chad Seagle said.

The members of the U.M. Army are going all across the state of Texas, to help make an impact in communities that are not their own, and Seagle and these kids, their first stop is Wichita Falls.

“So we have high schoolers and middle schoolers and volunteer adults who are broken up into work teams, tearing down some sheds, some things that need to be gone they are doing a lot of yard work this week and a lot of its in the heat,” Seagle said.

But these volunteers say the hot temperatures aren’t going to stop them from helping those who need it most: the elderly and disabled homeowners in our community.

“It makes me feel really good inside because it lets me know that I’m helping other people and that I’m like serving them. So, yeah, it makes me feel good inside. It’s just a good cause to help other people and you have fun and meet new people, and it’s good, fun to be at,” youth volunteers said.

The group is working on a total of 10 projects this week, with Tuesday’s stop being some TLC to the backyard of a 90- year old woman, and the group says it’s the reactions and gratitude these residents show to them that help them know they’re doing something right.

“The word that gets thrown around a lot is blessed. And their reactions are heartfelt and it’s just deep, deep appreciation for the teenagers and teams that come out here to do this work,” Seagle said.

With a full schedule of projects ahead, this group says they’re ready for anything!

The rest of the week the group will be spending time all over Texoma in places like Iowa Park, as they just try to help as many people as possible while they’re here.

