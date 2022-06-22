WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Depending on where you work, your morning commute on Thursday might be affect by road work.

Officials with the City of Wichita Falls announced that they will be completing repairs to the westbound guardrail that runs over McGrath Creek and Midwestern Parkway on Thursday, June 23.

Due to the repairs, both westbound lanes from Weeks Park Lane to Cedar Elm Lane will be closed for two hours tomorrow morning beginning at 6:30 a.m. until 8:30 a.m.

The westbound traffic lane will be opened up to only one land after 8:30 a.m. while repairs are being completed.

If you travel this way for your morning commute, make sure to proceed with caution.