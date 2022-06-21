WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One motorcyclist is dead after being involved in a collision with a truck that happened Tuesday around 10:50 a.m. on FM 367 and 369.

A witness at the scene said they saw the motorcycle run through a stop sign at the intersection of FM 367 and 369. The motorcycle then hit a truck and was ejected from the bike. The witness said they saw the cyclist go airborne about 40 feet in the air.





Wichita County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, AMR, and Wichita West Fire Department responded to the scene.

At this time, the identification of the motorcyclist is unknown.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we gather more information.