WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Midwestern State University is in the process of closing two of its departments: The Vinson Health Center and the Print Shop.

The university claims this is due to budget reasons, but a person close to the University said they believe there is more to the closing than meets the eye.

“The university is looking right now at operating efficiencies,” said Julie Gaynor, MSU public information officer. “As we’ve looked at these operating efficiencies, there are two things that kind of came into play with this: One is how much our students are using our Vinson Health Center.”

These changes to MSU were announced in October.

However, a source close to MSU, who said they wish to remain anonymous, stated “It appears to me that Midwestern is having financial problems. In an effort to balance the budget, I think many departments have been affected.”

The source attributes the sudden drop in campus staples to the growing drop in undergraduate students.

“The enrollment has been creeping downwards, and we were showing some signs of finally recovering,” the source said. “Then, the pandemic hit. The university virtually shut down for a year after fall 2021.”

The source said they firmly believe this change in campus health services is due to the drop in enrollment.

Gaynor echoed the source with her own notes of the MSU student body changing over time in relation to how they view their operating numbers.

“This is, this is our budget,” said Gaynor. “This is our operating budget. We’ve been talking since last year about the changing landscape of our student body: We have more dual credit, fewer undergraduate.”

Gaynor noted the university will continue to provide health care to students, but it will not be on campus.

Rather, MSU will make a shift to telehealth, something the source said they believe is not as good and could be more expensive than operating the Vinson Health Center.