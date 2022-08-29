WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Midwestern State University’s Police Chief Patrick Coggins is retiring after seven years of service at the university.

Coggins started his law enforcement career in the Air Force back in 1986.

He served in both municipal and county law enforcement before deciding that high education law enforcement was the niche he wanted to pursue.

“As I worked through my career and obtained my education, I found that it was a good fit. I liked the academic environment, I liked being on campus, the colleagues, and the way people are treated out here. So it just became the place where I wanted to be part of this and I obviously remained here until retirement,” Coggins said.

Friends, family, and colleagues of Coggins all joined him at a retirement party celebrating all of his accomplishments during his time as chief.

When asked what he’s looking forward to doing after retirement, he says he can’t wait to turn his phone off.