WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A new exhibit is now on display at the Museum of North Texas History.

The Alliance for Arts and Culture’s ‘Real to Reel’ shows the impact Texoma has had on Hollywood.

Saturday, September 10, was also family day, which included kids learning stop-motion and watching silent films.

Museums from around North Texas are showcasing their collections of Texoma Hollywood history as part of the Alliance’s show.

One volunteer said it’s a great way to learn about what the museums have to offer.

“Educating people on things that, like me, have been here in our history, continue to exist,” volunteer Shannon Coppage said. “Also, just letting us know that places like Whiteside Museum exist, so it really is kind of a lynchpin for all these local museums.”

The Real to Reel exhibit closes Saturday, October 8, so you still have time to check it out.

Find hours and admission information for the Museum of North Texas History here.