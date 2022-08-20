WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — So many pets are getting cozy in their new homes Saturday night after the Clear the Shelters event at the Wichita Falls Animal Service Center.

Wichita Falls Animal Service teamed up with Emily’s Legacy, Texas Pit Crew and more for Clear the Shelters Month in August.

On Saturday, August 20, all adoption fees were waived, which made it that much easier to bring home a new friend.

Nicki Bacon with Wichita Falls Animal Services said the event was very successful and events like this really help clear the shelters.

“Looks like this month may actually be our highest month of animals coming through our door,” Bacon said. “Having adoption events like this and having rescues be a part of that team really helps us get animals out of the shelter and into their homes.”

The Animal Services Center said a total of 18 animals from their shelter and from participating rescues were adopted during the event.

They also said that several local fosters stepped up to get animals out of the shelters and into homes before they’re chosen for adoption.

If you’re interested in fostering or adopting, check out their website here.