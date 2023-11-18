WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Thanksgiving is in just five days and celebrations are already starting.

New Jerusalem Baptist Church hosted its annual Thanksgiving Dinner on Saturday afternoon, November 18, 2023. The church has hosted this annual event for well over a decade and they said every person should be able to enjoy the fellowship and gathering of the Thanksgiving holiday.

New Jerusalem plays a big role in the community and enjoys hosting events that allow them to give back to their congregation and community. Longtime member Barbara Sapp, the coordinator of Saturday’s meal, discussed why this event is one of her favorites to host, and what makes it so special to the church and all of those involved.

“We do this every year, and we’ve done this for the last 10 to 12 years, and we just kind of look forward to doing this,” Sapp said. “Give people a Thanksgiving meal for those that may not have one, and my reverend Angus Thompson is the one that started this, he saw our vision to feed the people of the community.”

