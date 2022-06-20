WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — There’s a project on the horizon that the Wichita Falls Economic Development Corporation anticipates seeing grow into a new facility.

“So for this particular project, Wichita Falls came out on top,” Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Henry Florsheim said.

With a potential amendment to the budget of $1.248 million during a Wichita Falls City Council meeting for Land O’Lakes Incorporated to double their workforce from eight to 16 and build a new facility.

“About double the payroll up to nearly about $1 million a year in payroll and they would build a 100k sq ft building out in the Wichita Falls Business Park. So it’d be the first new construction out of the business park in quite some time. We’ve been putting some infrastructure improvements out there to get it ready for prospects so it’s finally paying off,” Florsheim said.

Something Floresheim says is a sign in the right direction for the entire city.

“If you don’t have the workforce, a company will not be successful in your town. So the company sees the city as the product and we’ve got to have a city that’s attractive to people, that people want to stay in and people want to move to so the companies will go where the workforce is,” Florsheim said.

And will benefit many from those added jobs to increase use of local businesses in the process.

“It’s not just about the jobs, it’s about a brand new building that’s going to cost about $10 million to construct and will have some local subcontractors involved in that and they will buy materials locally like you do for construction project. So it’s just another piece that’s going to put money in the pockets local business owners as they do business with people building this building,” Florsheim said.

Most here the Land O’Lakes name and immediately think butter, but the company runs Winfield, which provides farmers with agriculture solutions, products, and services to help them make the right decisions from planning through harvest!

Again, that almost $1.25 million budget amendment needs City Council approval, and that meeting starts Tuesday, June 21, at 8:30 a.m.

