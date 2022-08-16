WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Regional Airport will be getting a new restaurant.

In Tuesday’s Wichita Falls City Council meeting, councilors voted in favor of the opening of a new restaurant in the airport to replace Southern Girl Cafe that closed in July 2022.

The new restaurant will be named Suga B’s and travelers can expect a variety of cuisines made with a bit of a twist.

The new spot could open as soon as next month.

Texoma’s Homepage will provide details of the restaurants opening when we learn more.