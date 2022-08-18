WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A chef in Wichita Falls is opening up a new restaurant in the Wichita Falls Regional Airport.

Brandy Belk is the owner and head chef of the new resturant in the Wichita Regional Airport, Suga B’s.

She’s a well-known chef in the city, and she said getting people to come out to try her food at the airport won’t be a challenge.

“I won’t have a problem getting people out here; as soon as they know I’m opened, everybody coming out,” Belk said. “And then the fact that we’re by the airport base. I think that’ll help.”

The restaurant has been vacant since Southern Girl Cafe closed in July, and Belk is ready to get to cooking.

Belk has been working in the food industry in our area for over 10 years. After being head baker at Midwestern State University, corporate chef on base and wearing many other chef hats, she finally has her own space.

“I’ve been cooking all my life; now as for chefing, I’ve been doing that for about 12 years,” Belk said. “Cooking is just something that’s always been in my family, and I’ve had different careers, but cooking is just something that speaks to my soul. It’s just a passion of mine.”

Unlike other restaurants, Belk plans to offer a variety of foodie favorites, with her own twists on breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert.

“We’re going to have a mixture of cuisines, and we are going to have a signature menu featuring items featuring honey, hence the name Suga B’s, but the cusine is going to be off the chain,” Belk said. “Mom made meatloaf the same way for 20 years – well, I’m going to make them this way one day, and next might be something different.”

Belk said having her own resturant puts her in a position to give back, and her next steps would be getting a food truck to cater to people that have nothing.

“I enjoy feeding people, period,” Belk said. “I think that good food–food for the soul is what it’s all about. I want to have a sign on my door that says, ‘Hey, if you’re homeless, come in and eat,’ because at the end of the day, everybody deserve a meal.”

As of now, her goal is for Suga B’s to be opened in about a month.

Belk wants to host weekend brunches, Mommy and Me cake decorating classes and more.