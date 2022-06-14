WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For nearly a decade, Tagan Gann has been dishing out local favorites like Dr. Pepper Pulled Pork Tacos, Kimchi Fries, and so much more on the corner of 8th and Indiana Ave but she said over the past few years there’s been an idea in the back of her head and says it was time to bring it to life.

“So this is the new Taco Darlin’. It’s located on Kell Boulevard in between Cheddars Scratch Kitchen and Back Porch Draft House,” Gann said.

Gann has been working around the clock remodeling the building that was the home to The Oyster Bar for years. She said although she loved being downtown, this new location could bring even more success.

“Of course, I’m going to miss my downtown, I love my downtown regulars. The beauty of it though is that a lot of them live over here, so maybe I saw a lot of them during the day for lunchtime, hopefully, I’ll get to see them and their families at night time,” Gann said.

She said she’s still going to have the local favorites, but is focusing mainly on tacos, hence the name Taco Darlin’.

“Everything that you’ve come to love from Gypsy Kit has followed us over here to this location. We’ve just really focused on the tacos but we’ve added a lot more so we’re starting off with fourteen tacos on our menu,” Gann said.

And for those that are taco fanatics, she said she has the perfect menu item.

“You can come in and try every taco that’s on the menu. So we’ll have a taco platter that comes with fourteen tacos on it, there are no substitutions you have to get one of every taco but it’s a great thing for a big party of six or more to share and you get to try all of our tacos at one time,” Gann said.

Gann said the new location comes with a big plus for her restaurant.

“We’ve added a drive-thru so we will be able to accommodate your family-style meals to go, so those casseroles that made us through COVID and really is how we first originally started, those enchiladas are going to be available for you to pick up at any time in our drive-thru window,” Gann said.

And with the amount of community support Gann already has, she’s confident her place will be packed once doors open.

Taco Darlin’ will officially be open to the public on Tuesday, June 21. Doors open at 11 am and will close at 9 that night.