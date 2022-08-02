WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — New establishments are moving into downtown Wichita Falls in the next several months, furthering recent efforts to return the area to the social center of the city.

Trueheart Brands, LLC., a brand company owned by local business owner Danny Martinez, announced a rebranding of one of Wichita Falls’ most popular Tex-Mex restaurants, as well as a second location downtown.

Vaca Loca, located on Maplewood Avenue, has recently changed its name to Mi Tios. Martinez said they will be opening a second location on the corner of 8th Street and Indiana in Downtown Wichita Falls, formerly the home of Gypsy Kit.

Additionally, Martinez told the KFDX Newsroom he will be opening an event space on 8th Street in the former home of the Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame, called St. Abbey’s. This space is currently in the testing phase.

Martinez said Trueheart Brands will be taking over a third former home of a well-known Wichita Falls business; the previous 8th Street Coffee House location.

The Bodega Latin & American Fusion Market & Cafe will offer Latin-American fusion cuisine, and Martinez said he hopes to open next month.

Though not related to downtown Wichita Falls, Martinez said he’s also in the process of selling The Maplewood, a beloved bar in Century Plaza at the corner of Midwestern and Maplewood.

Be on the lookout for these new establishments to open within the next few months.