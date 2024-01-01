WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A new year means new opportunities, and that’s proving to be the case for the city of Wichita Falls as the calendars change years once again.

With some new councilors, a new mayor, a newer chamber of commerce CEO, and plenty of other great additions to the community, Wichita Falls is primed for a big boom in 2024.

“Going into a new year, I would say that Wichita Falls is open for business,” Tim Short, Mayor of Wichita Falls said. “I’m looking very forward to the things that the new year will bring. I think that there are already so many things going on that will affect our community positively in 2024.”

Short mentioned he and Wichita Falls Chamber CEO Ron Kitchens are continuing to work together and look forward to bringing in new businesses to grow Wichita Falls.

Short said several major businesses are anticipated to make their way into the area.

“Westlake chemical. They’re investing another $134 million in their business out there and bringing in new jobs,” said Short. “Panda Biotech, fulfilling their obligations to the city, coming online and new jobs. WinField United and their beautiful, new facility they built in our industrial park and new jobs. Those things were wonderful.”

Along with those businesses, Short said he is excited to be able to finish the Circle Trail, improve relations with Sheppard Air Force Base, and the two new WFISD high schools opening their doors.

The only thing Short continues to adjust to is the speed at which he can work.

“Everything does move at the speed of government, and that can be very frustrating, especially for someone who’s been in business for themselves for 30 plus years, where if I’m the only one that’s responsible,” Short said.

He and his councilors would love to be able to make every change instantly but have to follow due process to ensure everything is done right.

“Moving at the speed of government has been a little bit difficult to get used to, but we’re adjusting,” Short said.

Short’s outlook for the year is bright, and he is excited about having Wichita Falls be open for business in 2024.