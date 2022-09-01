WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Local cinematic history and its impact on area communities are in the spotlight, thanks to the Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture.

The Alliance is rolling out the red carpet in September 2022 for its annual regional museum network exhibition at the Museum of North Texas History.

“Real to Reel: North Texas in the Limelight” will showcase curated collections from 12 area museums.

Nadine McKown, site director for the Kell House Museum, said this exhibition will give attendees the chance to explore the different regional connections to Hollywood in one location.

“We’re kind of dealing with the representation of North Texas and our regional area on film, and maybe how some of that what happened on the silver screen has affected life in this area as well,” McKown said. “So it’s a couple of different takes from each museum of that topic.”

The exhibition is now open and will remain so until Saturday, October 8, 2022.

Learn more about the Museum of North Texas History, including their hours of operations, by visiting their website.