WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The probable cause affidavit for an Olney fugitive captured earlier this week in Wichita Falls sheds light on the child sex crime allegations against him.

George Luis Garcia was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon, September 13, 2022, in the 1100 block of Monroe.

On August 19, 2022, Olney police said they were attempting to take Garcia into custody on a warrant with no bond for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Olney police said Garcia escaped custody and was at large until he was apprehended by WFPD on Tuesday.

The charge against Garcia stems from what the affidavit describes as multiple assaults of a girl who was about 15 years old when they started.

According to the affidavit, Olney police were notified of a possible sexual assault in January 2021.

Authorities learned of a teenage girl who was seen at Olney Hamilton Hospital for abdominal pain. The girl allegedly told hospital personnel she’d been sexually assaulted by an older man.

During a forensic interview, the victim identified the older man as Garcia, and said Garcia would touch her, make sexual comments, and “force her to do stuff”.

The victim told authorities Garcia would force her to perform a sex act on him, and said it happened several times over a period of time, sometimes days or weeks apart.

After telling authorities about the assaults, the victim said, “he did rape me.”

The affidavit said the victim told interviewers she tried to push Garcia away but there was nothing she could do. She told authorities, “every time I pushed him off, he would get angry, and he would continue.”

According to the affidavit, the victim said Garcia had injured her during the assault, prompting her visit to the hospital, approximately one month after the alleged assault occurred.

Garcia remains in the Wichita County Jail, where he has been held since Tuesday without bond.