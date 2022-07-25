WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you’re a fan of traditional British pub fare then you won’t want to miss this popular food truck’s pit stop in Wichita Falls this Friday!

On The Hook specializes in line-caught wild Alaskan cod fish and chips and this Friday, July 29, they will be setting up shop in the parking lot at Eskimo Hut on Southwest Parkway.

The food truck will be there from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., so make sure to treat yourself and see what all the hype is about!

This week, On The Hook will be making stops in Southlake, Plano, Frisco, and Keller along with Friday’s stop in Wichita Falls.

For just $14, you can get three pieces of their famous beer-battered fish and fries on the side. If you in the mood to eat a little more, there is an option to add more fish and fries to your order. To check out more of their menu click here.

If you plan to stop by for a bite, make sure to have a credit or debit card on hand as On The Hook does not take cash payments.

For more details about On The Hook and the states their food trucks travel to, you can check out their website.