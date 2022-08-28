WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man is in custody after engaging the Wichita Falls Police in a short standoff at the Country Park Apartments on Professional Drive Sunday afternoon.

Shortly after 12:30 p.m. Sunday, August 28, Wichita Falls Police were called to the Country Park Apartments for a report of a two-year-old being stabbed.

According to WFPD Sgt. Maloney, when police arrived on scene, the suspect ‘barricaded’ himself on his balcony. Maloney said by seeing the suspect he looked like he was having ‘a bad episode on some kind of narcotics.’

When first responders arrived on scene, the woman and the infant were found to be uninjured. Maloney said the suspect tried to harm the baby with the knife but was unable to.

Sgt. Maloney said when officers attempted to talk to the suspect, he began throwing shotgun shells from the balcony of the apartment. The man broke some wood off the balcony before jumping down, and officers rushed him and took him into custody.

The suspect was taken to the hospital to be treated for possibly self-inflicted injuries on his hands and possible drug use.

Sgt. Maloney said the man will likely be charged with a few counts of aggravated assault and trespassing.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we learn more.