WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One person is dead after a car crashed into a tree Friday afternoon on 9th Street.

One person was killed after a silver Chrysler Pacifica struck a tree in the 2200 block of 9th Street around 3:44 p.m. on Friday, September 16, 2022.





According to a reporter on the scene, the vehicle struck a tree on 9th Street for an unknown reason and stopped.

There were no other vehicles reportedly involved in the crash. The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating the cause of the wreck.

