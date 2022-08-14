WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 22-year-old man was killed following a motorcycle wreck on Midwestern Parkway Saturday night.

According to Wichita Falls Police Officer Jeff Hughes, WFPD officers responded to the area of Midwestern Parkway and Cedar Elm for a motorcycle crash around 10:50 p.m.

The motorcycle driver, Grayson Coates, was transported to United Regional Hospital with serious injuries.

According to a witness at the scene, the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed at Midwestern Parkway on the curve near Cedar Elm Lane.

The motorcycle hit the curb and then a metal sign.

Coates passed away Sunday, August 14, at the hospital shortly before 4 a.m. Authorities confirmed he was wearing a helmet.

This is the 12th fatality crash in Wichita Falls in 2022 and the 7th motorcycle fatality crash.