WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A motorcyclist was killed following a wreck on Southwest Parkway near the beginning of the Henry S. Grace Freeway Sunday morning.

According to Sgt. Maloney with the Wichita Falls Police Department, officers responded to Southwest Parkway shortly before 6:45 a.m. Sunday, August 7.

A green Kawasaki motorcycle driven by a 24-year-old white male was traveling eastbound on Southwest Parkway on the curve before the Henry S. Grace Freeway when it left the roadway and struck an empty concrete pad that normally would have a light post, Sgt. Maloney said.

The motorcycle lost control, and the driver sustained fatal injuries.

Sgt. Maloney said it’s believed the wreck happened in the early morning hours, but the motorcyclist was not discovered by passersby until after 6:30 a.m.

The identity of the victim is not being released pending notification of kin.