WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Fire Department had to use the jaws to get a driver out of a pickup after a wreck on Midwestern Parkway.

Around 2:30 p.m., the Wichita Falls Police Department was called about a rollover wreck at Midwestern Parkway and Seabury Drive.

According to WFPD Sgt. Adam Maloney, witnesses say the driver of a pickup was leaving the golf course heading westbound on Midwestern Parkway at a high rate of speed. The driver lost control and hit and hit the guardrail causing the pickup to flip.

Sgt. Maloney says WFFD was able to cut the driver out of the vehicle and he was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The westbound lanes were closed and the eastbound lanes were reduced to one lane.