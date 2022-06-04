WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One person was taken to the hospital after a wreck on Kemp Boulevard.

Around 7:30 p.m., the Wichita Falls Police Department responded to a wreck near Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park.

Police say a motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Kemp behind another vehicle. When the vehicle began to slow down, the motorcycle tried to pass the vehicle but collided with an Altima pulling on to Kemp.

Police added witnesses say the motorcyclist was driving at a high rate of speed.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and those in the Altima did not sustain injuries according to police.

