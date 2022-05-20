WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the City of Wichita Falls said they will not be enforcing water service cutoffs for non-payment or late fees for the rest of the month as they continue to work to fix unforeseen software issues with their payment system.

City officials said as of Friday, May 20, customers can make water payments at the kiosk and drive-thru drop box at City Hall, as well as online payments through the city’s website.

However, payments cannot yet be made through the automated phone system or at the payment window at this time.

Officials also said automatic payments are operating as scheduled.

According to city officials, no cutoffs for non-payment or late fees will be enforced through the rest of May 2022.

The Utilities Collection Department continues to implement the latest system upgrade, which has caused several issues since upgrades began earlier this week.

The security system upgrade was originally scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, May 16 and 17, and water payments were not possible at that time.

Thursday, May 19, online water payments were again made available for a few hours before unforeseen issues caused the system to go offline yet again.

City officials said they have been working diligently with the vendor since Wednesday, May 18 to fix these unforeseen issues and will continue to press for results to remedy the upgrade.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates on the city’s water payment system as they become available.