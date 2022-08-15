WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Fire Department said an arcing electrical outlet is determined to have been the cause of an early morning house fire that caused thousands of dollars in damages to a home on Gerald Street.

According to Jody Ashlock, Assistant Fire Marshal for WFFD, firefighters were dispatched to the 800 block of Gerald Street on Monday, August 15, 2022, at around 12:20 a.m.

Ashlock said when units arrived on the scene, they reported flames were showing from the rear of the home. Engine crews made entry into the home and attempted to reach the back of the structure, but were pulled back out by the battalion chief when the atmosphere became untenable inside the structure.

Authorities said additional manpower was then called to the scene, and the fire was elevated to a three-alarm fire. Ashlock said in all, 9 WFFD units and 22 firefighters battled the blaze.

Ashlock said the fire was controlled in around 30 minutes. Oncor was called to the scene to assist with the situation after the primary power supply line to the house was burned away.

According to authorities, the fire was caused by an arcing outlet where a window unit air conditioner was plugged in.

Ashlock said damage to the structure is estimated at $25,000 and damage to the home’s contents is estimated at $5,000. He said the home sustained heavy smoke and fire damage throughout.

No injuries were reported on the scene by occupants or WFFD crew members. The Red Cross was called to the scene to assist one adult female and four juveniles.