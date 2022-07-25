WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After opening its doors in 2020, a popular Vietnamese restaurant is set to close its doors.

According to a Facebook post, Pho Corner announced they will be closing permanently, citing inflation and other issues factoring into the decision.

“This has not been an easy decision for any of us, but a necessary one. Between the AC issues that we are having, inflation, and other issues, as a partnership we decided that the best option was for us to close our doors,” the Facebook post reads.

The restaurant will remain open till they sell out of products they have left. Cash payments will only be accepted and any profits will go toward paying the staff. A fund is also set up for one of the employees whose son is in critical care after a motorcycle wreck.

“We built what we felt was a great concept, with great service and great food. We did what we felt was our part for our community, giving back and contributing as much as we could. We had an amazing team of employees that took us a while to get, with lots of trial and error, but we finally had a team that felt like family!” the Facebook post reads.

Pho Corner, along with other businesses in Wichita Falls, paused construction of the restaurant during the start of the pandemic and provided food for families.