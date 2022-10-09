Wichita Falls Police are looking for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run accident Saturday night.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police are on the lookout for a vehicle that was reportedly involved in a pedestrian hit-and-run accident.

According to police spokesman Sgt. Charlie Eipper, around 9 p.m., Saturday, a woman exited her car in the 5400 block of Northwest Freeway (U.S Highway 287) after it broke down.

She was struck by a vehicle that did not stop. Eipper said the vehicle would have been eastbound on the freeway.

The victim was taken to the hospital where she told police she could not remember what happened.

Eipper said her injuries are serious but do not appear to be life-threatening. Anyone with tips about the suspect vehicle is encouraged to call the police.