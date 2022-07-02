WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — We now have learned the fate of a popular Mexican restaurant in Wichita Falls.

Fiesta Mariachi management has confirmed the sale of the building to Nacol’s Jewelers. Fiesta Mariachi’s last day will be July 13, 2022, according to their Facebook page.

“To our beloved Fiesta mariachi Customers, I want to thank all of you from the bottom of our hearts for supporting our business from day one. Unfortuntely we have decided to sell our building to Nacol’s Jewelers. Our last day of business will be on July 13, 2022. We welcome you toc ome and support our staff these next couple days and say goodbye! Fiesta Mariachi would not be the place it was without all the support you have given us. Thank you! -Fiesta Mariachi management

The popular restaurant opened over two years ago, located next to Samurai. The building was the previous location of Zocolos and sat vacant for about 15 years after it closed.

The restaurant was known for featuring a traditional mariachi band on Wednesday nights, along with other specials.

