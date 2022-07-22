WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A popular supermarket in Wichita Falls is closing and many community members are not happy about it.

La Michoacana is a large specialty store that carries many products derived from Hispanic and Latin countries. The store provides customers with food and ingredients that may be hard to come by anywhere else in Wichita Falls.

One customer says she’s worried that the Hispanic community may suffer if the store is closed.

“A lot of different products are being sold here. It is interesting that people thinks they only provide to the Hispanic community but that’s not the case. When you come here to shop, you can see many Caribbean people and Asian people because the products they sell here, you can’t find anywhere else,” Claudia Montoya said.

According to the manager, the official closing date will be Sunday, July 31.