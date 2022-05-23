WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A popular barbecue restaurant in Wichita Falls has closed their doors less than two years after their grand opening.

Officials with Jordan Craft BBQ confirmed through a Facebook message the restaurant, located at 1402 Old Iowa Park Road, is closed as of Monday, May 23, 2022.





A member of our crew located a “For Sale” sign posted outside of the restaurant with the gates locked on Monday, May 23, during their regular business hours.

Jordan Craft BBQ began as a local food truck before owners Caleb Jordan, Hayden Price and Russell Prickett expanded to a physical restaurant.

Their first location at 7503 Seymour Highway (current location of The High Dive) held its grand opening on July 4, 2020, in the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Co-owner Price would eventually open Post Oak BBQ in Burkburnett in December 2020, only to close down less than a year later in November 2021.

The restaurant moved to its location on Old Iowa Park Road in summer of 2021.

It is unclear at this time the reason the restaurant has closed. Jordan Craft BBQ has not made an official announcement of their closure as of Monday, May 23 at 11:45 a.m.

Several former employees of Jordan Craft posted on social media they were notified just days before the restaurant was set to close they should look for a new job.

Jordan Craft BBQ’s last day open was Sunday, May 22, 2022.