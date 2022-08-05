WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Now is the time when most parents have school supplies and necessities on their minds, and to help out, the Project Back to School Roundup is coming up this weekend.

Saturday, August 6, parents and guardians will be able to get free school supplies and backpacks for children who qualify for the free lunch program.

Community resource booths will be available to learn about services, and the Health District will also be hosting an immunization clinic as well.

Project officials say parents can sign up online or in the morning.

“Kids from Pre-K to 12th Grade who are with City View ISD or Wichita Falls ISD who qualify for free or reduced lunch can get a backpack filled with supplies for their particular grade level,” Seonaid Acevedo said. “They can find a form to fill out online ahead of time at projectbacktoschool.org, or they can fill one out when they get here in the morning.”

Project Back to School Roundup is set for Saturday, August 6, from 9 a.m. until noon at the MPEC.

For a list of the required items to bring, click here.