WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A project that started 15 years ago in a garage is now an event so many families get in line at the MPEC to receive free school supply kits and backpacks.

“Project Back to School is been around for about 15 years and it is totally funded by private donations and volunteers. What we do is we provide both backpacks and supplies that are grade specific to kids in grades in Pre-K to12th and City View ISD and Wichita Falls ISD who otherwise qualify for free or reduced lunch,” Project Back to School Student Committee Member Seonaid Acevedo said.

Acevedo says today was a bigger turnout than last year with more than 3,000 kids showing up ready to go back to class.

“Pretty exciting we don’t have to pay for it. We can save our money for things that we actually need..but we need this stuff. We can save it for food,” third grade student Camellia Hay said.

The team at Project Back to School is committed to helping parents year round so no child in Wichita Falls starts school without the supplies they need.

“Typically students, parents, or guardians, they bring proof of assistance medically with food assistance and if you don’t have one is also great way to check in make sure your child is enrolled,” Sheppard Elementary teacher and volunteer Lachandra Hooper said.

Several teachers from different schools were also very happy to help the organization and come together as a community.

“I decided to help out because I love making students happy and this is one last burden that parents have to worry about when school begins,” Hooper said.