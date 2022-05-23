WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Due to a surge in the housing market, property values have significantly increased throughout the U.S., and right here in Wichita Falls, several residents are expressing their concerns.

Chief Appraiser for the Wichita Falls Appraisal District Lisa Stephens-Musick says they normally expect an increase in property values, but nothing to this extent.

Those protesting their property appraisal had a deadline of May 15.

Musick says the hearing will begin shortly and those protesting should bring any pictures of any damages, or renovations made to their homes, to make the process easier and smoother seeing that they have a lot more cases than normal.

“For the last three years, our protests have gone up about 25% each year, and we haven’t really increased our staff. So this year, it’s really, I mean, all hands on deck,” Musick said.

Musick says if you missed the May 15 deadline, you can still write the appraisal review board stating why you missed the deadline and if the board believes you have a strong enough case, they may allow it to go through.

She says those who made that deadline should be receiving letters in the mail soon regarding their hearing dates.