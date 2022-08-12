WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A local fitness business spent Friday afternoon helping local kids get what they needed for a fresh start to the upcoming school year.

Pueblo Boxing on 5th Street held its Back to School Bash Friday, August 12, from 4 to 8 p.m., giving away free school supplies as well as information about mental health from Red River Hospital.

Kids were even able to get free haircuts from the owner of That’s A Cut Salon.

Juan Escutia, the founder of Pueblo Boxing, said it’s important to give back because not everyone has the resources to get what’s needed for the start of school.

“I think it’s very important for us to give back to our community and don’t just assume that everybody is well off, that everybody has the things that they need to get back to school,” Escutia said. “Pueblo means the people, so that’s what we’re about, is giving back to the people and providing a safe and positive environment for them to learn the sweet science of boxing.”

The event also featured 12 rounds of boxing and a bounce house.

You can learn more about Pueblo Boxing and the programs they offer here.