WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Red River Quilters’ Guild hosted their annual event, Quilting in the Falls, Saturday, September 10.

The event wrapped up around 5 p.m. Saturday, but quilters got together to shop the newest equipment and look at award-winning pieces.

Vendors from across the region met over at the MPEC to set up and show off their products.

Award-winning quilter Cindy Simmons had pieces hanging that showed her skills. She said she hopes this event will keep the history of quilting going.

“It means that our history is going to go on,” Simmons said. “Quiltmakers have been there for hundreds of years. Of course, techniques have changed, the tools that we use have changed, but to see that everyone still loves what we do.”

