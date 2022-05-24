WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For most of us those gloomy and rainy days are everything but welcomed, but if you’re a farmer, then rain is exactly what you’ve been hoping for.

“Our guys are very excited when there’s a prospect of rain and then when we actually can get something that’s measurable,” David Graf of the Wichita Co. Texas A&M Agri-Life said.

Graf has seen firsthand how harmful these dry spells, combined with triple-digit temperatures, can be for local ranchers and farmers, as well as, their crops and cattle especially when it’s happening right around peak harvesting time.

“In terms of agriculture, agriculture is big business here, you know, and we’re in a rural part of the United States. Wheat, cattle, is what our main crops are here, cotton to some degree but in this county, it’s pretty much all dry land otherward we depend on rainfall to get it so rain is very important to us,” Graf said.

And while Tuesday’s rain was pretty much an all-day washout, Graf says farmers will need several more days like this to have a maximum impact on their crops.

“If it’s hot and windy, an inch of rainfall and that’s all we get? It’ll just be gone before you know it so we really need substantial rainfall to make a big difference,” Graf said.

And while the saying usually goes April showers bring May flowers, Graf says some showers in May are welcomed too!

“We do, yes, you just can’t get too much this time of year so yeah that’d be great,” Graf said.

Rain that’ll help farmers get the most out of this year’s crops.

Graf says the rain can also help the grass that was burned by the Coconut Fire start to grow back.