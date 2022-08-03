WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As prices seem to go up on everything, parents may find checking off that back to school list a little more painful this year, but one local store invites you to come in and load up your bag with bargains.

“As a mom, like for me, clothes are really really expensive,” store employee Anna said. “I have four kids, and being able to come to a resale shop like this where everything is very low prices, that’s super important for me.”

Those low prices can be found at Eight 28 Resale, a local resale and consignment shop that aims to create the best resale and shopping experience possible.

That goal is something store employees say is important to them, as they’ve seen a big increase in people coming in to consign with them and plenty of new shoppers.

“I love working here, I think my favorite part has been the women that I work with,” store employee Madisyn said. “It’s a blast every day when new customers come in; we always have a good time with everyone and with each other.”

If you shop at Eight 28, you’re getting some pretty high-end items for nearly half the price.

“We have like all these better brands: we have like Calvin Klein, we have Michael Kors, we have some Tiffany, we even had some Jimmy Choos in here,” Anna said.

The owners of the store simply want to help everyone get more bang for their buck, no matter your style or even age.

“Even if you’re a college student living on a budget, this is the place to come shop, and I can vouch for that because I’ve already picked out numerous items in the store,” Madisyn said.

From high-end to half price, local back to school shopping has never looked so good at great prices.

We at KFDX do want to remind you that this weekend is tax-free weekend in Texas, so that’s even more of a reason to check them out.

Tax free weekend is from Friday, August 5, through Sunday, August 7.