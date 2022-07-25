WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — We brought you the story about malnourished puppies rescued out in Burkburnett and now, thanks to the community, six puppies now have another shot at life.

“To see the pictures of how they were living in that backyard and how they looked to today, you can see the group of people that it took, it takes a village. These are happy tears it’s just awesome. It’s amazing,” Kari Banahan of P.E.T.S. Clinic said.

When Banahan and the rest of the P.E.T.S. Clinic team first laid eyes on the seven puppies who had been rescued from unthinkable living conditions, they knew they had plenty of work to do.

“It’s amazing. I saw them last Saturday morning which was the first morning after they were rescued and they were bad, I knew the one wasn’t going to make it and it didn’t,” Denise Lucas of Texas Pit Crew said.

The puppies were malnourished, weak, and even had Parvo, an infection that can be potentially fatal for dogs. But with the help of P.E.T.S. Clinic and generous help from the community, these fur babies are living a much healthier life.

And the best part, the remaining six are heading to new homes. Homes with owners like Carla Garza.

“I made a phone call and it was that fast. I came up here, I met Kronos, and here we are. My daughter has even said it was a God thing, that’s the reason we’re here today,” Garza said.

Thanks to these adoptions, which were all organized through the Texas Pit Crew and Emily’s Legacy Rescue, these six now have a fighting chance.

“All vetting, the Parvo treatment, the treatment because they were dehydrated and starved, their shots, their spading, everything was covered because of our community our Wichita Falls community which is so amazing,” Lucas said.

While these six pups got their happy ending, there’s many out there still waiting for theirs.

“We wish that all of these stories could have this outcome but it gets better every year with the more knowledge people have, the more education people have, the more people see,” Banahan said.

Seeing that adopting a pet can make as big a difference in your life, the same way it does in the life of an animal.

“He has given me another shot at life. He’s going to be my companion, he’s going to be my best friend,” Garza said.

For more information on ways you can foster a pet from any of our area shelters, click here.