Trial of Byron Rickard on Monday, August 22, 2022 in 30th District Court

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man found guilty Thursday, August 25, 2022, of the April 2019 murder of a 91-year-old Wichita Falls woman has been sentenced.

Thursday morning in the 30th District Court, Byron Jack Rickard, 45, of Wichita Falls, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the capital murder of Ruby Ditto on April 28, 2019.

Recap of Rickard’s capital murder trial

Life in prison without parole is one of two possible sentences for defendants found guilty of capital murder, the other is the death penalty.

Deliberation began around 9:45 a.m. following closing arguments from Wichita County District Attorney John Gillespie, representing the State of Texas, and Public Defender David Bost, representing Rickard.

The jury deliberated for about an hour before reaching a guilty verdict.

