WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With temps well into the hundreds and expected to remain hot throughout the week, we aren’t the only ones trying to find shelter from that blazing hot sun.

Critters like mice, spiders, and snakes, are looking for ways to cool down, making your house an easy destination for these guys.

President of Shoop’s Texas Termite David Shoop Sr. said it’s pretty common to get more past invasion calls during the summer but said with this heat, those calls have skyrocketed even more.

Call after call folks over at Shoop’s Texas Termite have been working round the clock handling calls in regards to several different pests invading to homes of residents here in Wichita Falls.

“The ants have been really bad, the little black ants or sugar ants, they’re coming in and usually going around your water faucets, they’re in the walls and they’re coming out all over the counters and it’s really been a big problem,” Shoop said.

But ants aren’t the only small pests creating a big problem for Shoop and his staff.

“The rats have been coming around the outside of houses, they’re getting up in the shade, if you have any ground cover there’s going to be several. You know, we’ve seen as many as 20 to 25 in one house under the ground cover and so they’re starting to move back in as in like five or six years ago just because it’s dry and they’re trying to get up close,” Shoop said.

But Shoop said there are ways to combat your pest problem.

“They got two choices, they can call naturally us I hope and we can come out and do an inside and outside and that’ll take care of most of your pests right there, or they can come into our store and they can buy the same products that we use and we tell them how to use it and what products work and what’s not working,” Shoop said.

He said to help prevent having a pest problem in the first place, make sure you remove any debris outside your home that you think rats and other critters can hide under. Shoop said right now the heat is helping to keep one pesky insect we all have grown to hate away.

“There’s not going to be too much of a problem of excess water in something and mosquitos really haven’t gone just crazy yet but the first little shower we get they’re really going to be getting with it,” Shoop said.

But for now, at least you’ll have a little peace of mind knowing that Shoop and his team have your back.

If you’ve noticed more creepy crawlers in your home than usual and would like more information on Shoops Texas Termite, click here.