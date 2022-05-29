WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The River Bend Nature Center offers a variety of learning attractions you can enjoy this summer with your friends and family.

“We have an awesome learning center is got some reptiles and amphibians, fossils, vertebrates, and there’s always some cool activities and things like that on the tables as well,” River Bend Nature Center Director Assistant Janet Oliver said.

With a nature library and over 100 native plant species to see and even a chance to spot some new friends.

“There’s also a cute little prairie dog in here there’s some quail running around loose in here. We have some awesome turtles and fish and pythons place is where the butterflies are,” Oliver said.

If you love walking through nature, the center has a children’s garden and 15 acres of forest and wetlands to explore.

“We have a lot of guests that come in from out of town or from out of state and there are just traveling, and they say that we are the best pit stop that anybody could ask for because not only do we have awesome animals and things to look at, but we also have a trail where they can get out and stretch their legs,” Oliver said.

As kids are preparing for summer break, River Bend registration for their different theme camps is now open.

“Our dinosaur camp and it’s gotta be whole lot of fun. We are going to do a lot of dinosaur activities and they will also get to you know see some of our animals that live here in our North Central Texas as well,” Oliver said.

At River Bend, their goal is to have a center which allows people to connect with their natural environment and see the beauty of our ecosystem.

Those day camps run June 13 through July 29 and include learning about things like dinosaurs and space.

